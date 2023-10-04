News & Insights

Commodities

Petronas, Idemitsu in deal to develop sustainable aviation fuel

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 04, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil company Petronas and Japan's second-biggest oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T signed a preliminary agreement to collaborate on development and distribution of sustainable aviation fuel, the companies said on Thursday.

They will focus on a feasibility study to "scale-up bio feedstock possibilities, production cost analysis and security in ensuring a steady and efficient supply chain for the sustainable development of sustainable aviation fuel", they said in a statement.

The two companies will also aim to establish a sales and distribution network to ensure accessibility to airlines, they added.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.