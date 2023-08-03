Petronas Gas (PNAGF) Price Target Decreased by 8.86% to 4.02

The average one-year price target for Petronas Gas (OTC:PNAGF) has been revised to 4.02 / share. This is an decrease of 8.86% from the prior estimate of 4.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.58 to a high of 4.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.88% from the latest reported closing price of 3.80 / share.

Petronas Gas Declares $0.16 Dividend

On May 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $3.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 16.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petronas Gas. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 16.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNAGF is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 46,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,583K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares, representing an increase of 54.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 64.68% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790K shares, representing an increase of 60.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 101.08% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,851K shares, representing a decrease of 114.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 37.59% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 2,852K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares, representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

