Petronas Gas (PNAGF) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Petronas Gas said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petronas Gas. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNAGF is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 47,459K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.87% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petronas Gas is 4.41. The forecasts range from a low of 3.92 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.87% from its latest reported closing price of 4.25.

The projected annual revenue for Petronas Gas is 5,761MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,851K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,583K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,513K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 6.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,859K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 2.10% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 0.31% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 2,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing an increase of 20.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNAGF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

