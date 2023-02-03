Petronas finalising deal to buy Wirsol Australian renewable energy assets - sources

February 03, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas PETR.UL is finalising its first acquisition of an Australian renewable energy business, set to pick up German firm Wirsol's solar farms and a large development pipeline, two people involved in the transaction said.

One person involved in the talks said the sale price could be between A$900 million and A$1 billion ($705 million).

($1 = 1.4152 Australian dollars)

