Petronas CEO receives contract extension - state media

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

June 13, 2023 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi and Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 (Reuters) - The head of Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas has received an extension on his contract, which was due to expire at the end of this month, national news agency Bernama reported late on Tuesday.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, who has led Petronas as president and chief executive since July 2020, did not divulge further details, according to Bernama.

"I have been extended, and I think that's as far as I am probably at liberty to say. Other than that, you have to get comments from my shareholders and boards," he was quoted as saying at an event on Tuesday.

The chief executive of Petronas, which is fully owned by the Malaysian government, is appointed by the prime minister.

The company and the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

