CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said on Friday petroleum coke exports were temporarily halted after a limited fire broke out in a pipeline in the al-Shuaiba industrial zone.

The company added that the fire has been brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Mark Heinrich)

