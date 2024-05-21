Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) Reveals Q3 Dividend: Here’s the Essential Information

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.34 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $1.35 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/27/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/13/2024.

PBR has a dividend yield of 13.90%.

According to the 8 analysts who have given a rating to Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras in the past three months, the analyst consensus rating on PBR is a Hold.

Founded in 1953, Petróleo Brasileiro SA is a Brazil-based company, which produces and sells oil and gas. It is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as offers oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Distribution; Gas & Power; Corporate and Other Businesses.

