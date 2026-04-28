Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt (PBR.A) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 21.29

The average one-year price target for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PBR.A) has been revised to $21.29 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of $19.31 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.70 to a high of $27.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from the latest reported closing price of $18.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 19.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR.A is 0.14%, an increase of 56.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 190,383K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR.A is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 31,027K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,255K shares , representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 89.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,297K shares , representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 36.98% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,549K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 9,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares , representing an increase of 30.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 6,702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,583K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 10.12% over the last quarter.

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