Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt (PBR) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 23.66

The average one-year price target for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PBR) has been revised to $23.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of $21.35 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.67 to a high of $30.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.87% from the latest reported closing price of $20.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 18.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.29%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.06% to 591,237K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 136,003K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,952K shares , representing a decrease of 55.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 35.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 30,637K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,212K shares , representing an increase of 34.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 37.75% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 29,524K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,088K shares , representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 27,975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,015K shares , representing an increase of 35.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 82.35% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 23,381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,179K shares , representing a decrease of 20.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 24.75% over the last quarter.

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