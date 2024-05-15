Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PBR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.58, changing hands as low as $15.04 per share. Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.47 per share, with $17.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.