Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.789 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 29.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.67, the dividend yield is 29.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBR was $10.67, representing a -13.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.38 and a 51.13% increase over the 52 week low of $7.06.

PBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B). PBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pbr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an decrease of -12.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBR at 8.39%.

