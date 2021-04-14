Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.278 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 198.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.27, the dividend yield is 13.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBR was $8.27, representing a -30.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.89 and a 50.09% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

PBR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PBR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports PBR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 135.66%, compared to an industry average of -27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ILF with an increase of 9.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBR at 3.72%.

