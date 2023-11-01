Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares (PBR.A) Price Target Increased by 11.71% to 15.67

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares (NYSE:PBR.A) has been revised to 15.67 / share. This is an increase of 11.71% from the prior estimate of 14.03 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.41 to a high of 20.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.30% from the latest reported closing price of 13.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR.A is 0.43%, an increase of 21.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 250,963K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR.A is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 27,548K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,730K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 19,887K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,377K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 18,201K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,854K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 9.06% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 12,177K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,400K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 23.50% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 11,761K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

