Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares (PBR.A) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 14.57

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares (NYSE:PBR.A) has been revised to 14.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of 13.03 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.43 to a high of 18.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR - Preference Shares. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR.A is 0.36%, an increase of 42.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 250,752K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR.A is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 24,730K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares, representing an increase of 80.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 409.17% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 20,377K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,392K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 18,854K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,803K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 35.77% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 12,400K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,991K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 4.70% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 12,292K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,418K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR.A by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

