Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 17.07

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been revised to 17.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 16.21 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.82 to a high of 23.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from the latest reported closing price of 14.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.56%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 914,205K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 211,009K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 55,335K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,674K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 21.49% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,217K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 44,264K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,610K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 40,016K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,597K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

