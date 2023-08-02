News & Insights

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) Price Target Increased by 11.83% to 16.21

August 02, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been revised to 16.21 / share. This is an increase of 11.83% from the prior estimate of 14.49 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.49 to a high of 20.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of 14.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.49%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 889,829K shares. PBR / Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBR / Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

GQG Partners holds 211,351K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209,862K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 55,335K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,674K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 54.66% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,217K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 43,610K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 41,597K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

