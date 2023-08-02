Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) Price Target Increased by 11.83% to 16.21

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (NYSE:PBR) has been revised to 16.21 / share. This is an increase of 11.83% from the prior estimate of 14.49 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.49 to a high of 20.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of 14.68 / share.
- For more in-depth coverage of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.49%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 889,829K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
GQG Partners holds 211,351K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209,862K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 4.52% over the last quarter.
Baillie Gifford holds 55,335K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,674K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 54.66% over the last quarter.
GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,217K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 43,610K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 41,597K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 9.61% over the last quarter.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.
Additional reading:
- GUARANTY Dated as of July 3, 2023 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A.—PETROBRAS, as Guarantor, THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, as Trustee for the Noteholders Referred to Herein Table of Contents
- FIFTH SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE
- Description of Securities.
- List of Subsidiaries.
- Subsidiary Guarantors and Issuers of Guaranteed Securities
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.