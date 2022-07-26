Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.53, changing hands as high as $12.75 per share. Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.20 per share, with $16.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.67.

