Petroleo Brasileiro Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PBR

In trading on Friday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.99, changing hands as low as $9.97 per share. Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.06 per share, with $12.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.