Petroleo Brasileiro (B3:PETR3) Price Target Increased by 8.26% to 41.61

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro (B3:PETR3) has been revised to 41.61 / share. This is an increase of 8.26% from the prior estimate of 38.43 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.80 to a high of 56.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.11% from the latest reported closing price of 35.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETR3 is 0.79%, an increase of 18.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 681,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 106,641K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,279K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,189K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,555K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 29.45% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 63,249K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,155K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 28.48% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,982K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,811K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 7.91% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 49,531K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,557K shares, representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 12.85% over the last quarter.

