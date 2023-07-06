Petroleo Brasileiro (B3:PETR3) Price Target Increased by 5.96% to 37.89

The average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro (B3:PETR3) has been revised to 37.89 / share. This is an increase of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 35.76 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.87 to a high of 49.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from the latest reported closing price of 33.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro. This is a decrease of 222 owner(s) or 47.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETR3 is 0.68%, an increase of 27.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.13% to 687,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 106,641K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,279K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,189K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,555K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 29.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,982K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,811K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 7.91% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 57,155K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,419K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 5.57% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 51,221K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,725K shares, representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETR3 by 11.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.