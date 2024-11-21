Petroleo Brasileiro Approves Extraordinary Dividends Of R$ 20 Bln

(RTTNews) - Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. approved the payment of extraordinary dividends in the amount of R$ 20 billion, equivalent to R$ 1.55174293 per common and preferred share in circulation, with R$ 15.6 billion as intermediate dividends based on the capital remuneration reserve, and R$ 4.4 billion as interim dividends.

For holders of Petrobras shares traded on B3, the payment will be made on December 23, 2024. ADR holders will receive the payment starting on January 3, 2025.

Petrobras said that its Board approved the Strategic Plan 2050 and the Business Plan 2025-2029.

On the Business Plan 2025-29 horizon, Petrobras forecasts investments of US$111 billion, with US$98 billion in the portfolio of projects under implementation and US$ 13 billion in the portfolio of projects under evaluation, consisting of opportunities with a lower degree of maturity and subject to additional financing studies before the execution begins. The total investment expected for the next five years is 9% higher than the volume projected in the last Strategic Plan 2024-28+.

