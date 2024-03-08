Petrofac Wins Over $200 Mln Operations Contract From Turkemengas In Turkmenistan; Stock Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) were gaining more than 11 percent in the morning trading in London after the energy services company announced Friday an operations contract valued at over $200 million from Turkemengas at the Galkynysh Gas Field, in Turkmenistan.

The three-year contract includes provision of personnel to supervise and support operations and maintenance activity, as well as the provision of technical support and procurement services. The deal also includes the development and implementation of management systems to support efficient operations of the Galkynysh Gas Field Central Processing Facilities 1 and 1A.

The company noted that no performance guarantees are required to be posted in relation to this contract.

Petrofac's Engineering & Construction business unit delivered the Galkynysh Gas Field project for state-owned Turkemengas. The contract to develop the world's second largest gas field was awarded in 2009, and completed in 2013.

Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, Nick Shorten said, "Petrofac has a proud history of working with Turkemengas. The expansion of our relationship is testament to our track record of delivering value to customers' operations. Securing this contract further demonstrates our strategy to expand Asset Solutions' geographic reach."

In London, Petrofac shares were trading at 25.72 pence, up 10.58 percent.

