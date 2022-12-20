PFC

Petrofac warns of annual operating loss on engineering costs

December 20, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Tuesday it could post an operating loss of about $100 million for the year due to challenges in recovering costs in its engineering and construction (E&C) division.

The group expects E&C to record an annual operating loss of $190 million.

