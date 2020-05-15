Petrofac Targets Additional Savings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said the company is now targeting additional savings to those announced on 6 April. Petrofac now plans to reduce overhead and project support costs by at least $125 million in 2020 and by up to $200 million in 2021.

The company reported that COVID-19 has caused significant disruption to its Engineering and Construction (E&C) projects. Whilst projects are still progressing, this has inevitably resulted in material delays in construction activity, which will not be recovered in 2020, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.