Petrofac to Support Marathon Oil's Key Assets in Equatorial Guinea

Petrofac Ltd. POFCY, an oilfield services firm, has signed a new master service agreement with Marathon Oil Corporation MRO. Per the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will offer its services for MRO’s crucial onshore and offshore assets in Equatorial Guinea. This includes five of Marathon Oil’s offshore steel jacket facilities in the Alba Field and the Alba Gas Plant onshore.

Petrofac will support MRO’s operations by offering its technical expertise and engineering assistance to achieve operational excellence and ensure the integrity and safety of these key assets. POFCY had previously provided engineering, construction and maintenance services to Marathon Oil’s Brae assets. These assets are located in the UK North Sea. The new agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies and also adds to Petrofac’s strong track record of providing engineering and maintenance services.

POFCY has already fortified its presence in regions like Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal and Mauritania. Following a prior Technical Services Contract with GEPetrol in Equatorial Guinea, this new contract strengthens Petrofac’s foothold in the region. Petrofac stated that the new agreement reflects its reputation as an efficient service provider, focused on creating value for its clients. Africa is a key growth area for the company and it looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Marathon Oil and supporting its crucial onshore and offshore assets in Equatorial Guinea.

