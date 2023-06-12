News & Insights

Markets

Petrofac Signs $1.5 Bln Contract With STEP Polymers In Algeria

June 12, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Energy infrastructure company Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L, POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK) announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with STEP Polymers SPA, a unit of Sonatrach, to design and build a petrochemical complex in the Arzew Industrial Zone, Algeria.

The $1.5 billion project will be delivered along with its joint venture partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corp., and Petrofac's share will be valued at over $1 billion.

On May 18, Petrofac had announced that the joint venture received conditional award from STEP Polymers for the engineering, procurement and construction or EPC contract for the petrochemical plant.

On Friday, shares of Petrofac closed at 74 pence up 1.23% or 0.90 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.