Petrofac Signs $1.5 Bln Contract With STEP Polymers In Algeria

(RTTNews) - Energy infrastructure company Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L, POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK) announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with STEP Polymers SPA, a unit of Sonatrach, to design and build a petrochemical complex in the Arzew Industrial Zone, Algeria.

The $1.5 billion project will be delivered along with its joint venture partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corp., and Petrofac's share will be valued at over $1 billion.

On May 18, Petrofac had announced that the joint venture received conditional award from STEP Polymers for the engineering, procurement and construction or EPC contract for the petrochemical plant.

On Friday, shares of Petrofac closed at 74 pence up 1.23% or 0.90 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

