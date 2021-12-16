PFC

Petrofac sees lower annual revenue on COVID-19 woes, weaker orders

Muhammed Husain Reuters
British oil services firm Petrofac said on Thursday it expects its revenue for the year to be down by about a quarter, due to the broadening impact of the pandemic on its operations and low order intake.

The company forecasts its annual revenue to come in at about $3 billion, compared with a revenue of $4.1 billion last year.

($1 = 0.7538 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

PFC

Reuters

