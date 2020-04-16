World Markets

Petrofac says Abu Dhabi National Oil Co ends $1.65 bln Dalma gas contracts

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Oilfield services provider Petrofac said on Thursday Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) [ADNOC.UL] has terminated the $1.65-billion worth of contracts it had awarded to its Emirati unit for the Dalma gas development project.

April 16 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac PFC.L said on Thursday Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ADNOC.UL has terminated the $1.65-billion worth of contracts it had awarded to its Emirati unit for the Dalma gas development project.

The contract was awarded to Petrofac Emirates two months ago and Petrofac said on Thursday it was "committed to working" with state-owned ADNOC in the coming weeks to explore alternative options.

ADNOC had earlier said it would cut output as part of the OPEC+ deal.

Shares of the company, which have been battered since a bribery probe into dealings in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, were down 11% in morning trade.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: European Regulatory Update

Nasdaq Global Co-Chief Compliance Officer, Andreas Gustafsson, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks for a European Regulatory Update.

Apr 3, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular