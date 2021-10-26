Petrofac plans to raise $275 mln to pay bribery penalty, cut debt

Adds outlook, background

Oct 26 (Reuters) - British oil services firm Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Tuesday it planned to raise $275 million through a stock sale and use the funds to pay a fine for bribery-related offences and cut debt, sending its shares tumbling 23%.

The company forecast annual net margin in the engineering and construction division to be in line with 2020 levels and said it was on track to deliver $250 million of cost savings this year, with plans to reinstate dividends in "due course".

Earlier this month, Petrofac was fined 77 million pounds ($105.89 million) and a former executive received a two-year suspended sentence after both pleaded guilty to bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The penalty from Southwark Crown Court in London was less than the $240 million the company had said it might face for failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.

With the four-year investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office hanging over its past contracts, Petrofac has struggled to secure contracts in the Middle East.

