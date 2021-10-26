PFC

Petrofac plans to raise $275 mln partly to pay bribery penalty

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Winning

British oil services company Petrofac Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to raise $275 million through issue of new shares to cut debt and pay a Serious Fraud Office fine for bribery offences.

Earlier this month, Petrofac was fined 77 million pounds ($105.89 million) and a former executive received a two-year suspended sentence after both pleaded guilty to bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

