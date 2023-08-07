News & Insights

Petrofac offshore workers vote to strike, Unite says

August 07, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British union Unite on Monday said that offshore workers employed by Petrofac voted for strike action in disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

Unite confirmed that a 24-hour strike by about 50 of its members will take place on Aug. 21, Aug. 23 and Aug. 28 on the Ithaca FPF1 installation.

