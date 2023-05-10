Petrofac (LSE:PFC) Price Target Decreased by 8.90% to 101.29

The average one-year price target for Petrofac (LSE:PFC) has been revised to 101.29 / share. This is an decrease of 8.90% from the prior estimate of 111.18 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.47% from the latest reported closing price of 65.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petrofac. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 27,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,572K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 32.02% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,535K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 31.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,348K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 29.62% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,958K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 30.85% over the last quarter.

See all Petrofac regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.