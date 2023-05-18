Petrofac-led joint venture receives conditional $1.5 bln contract in Algeria

Adds detail on project, background on performance, and shares

May 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Thursday its joint venture with China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corp has received a conditional $1.5 billion award from Algerian oil and gas company Sonatrach, sending its shares up 9%.

Petrofac's share in the contract, a downstream petrochemical project that will be a part of the Arzew Industrial Zone in the west of Algiers, is over $1 billion, the London-listed oilfield services provider said.

The project is expected to annually produce 550,000 tonnes of polypropylene, a thermoplastic polymer. The contract will cover the design and build of two integrated processing units, and also include the delivery of a new propane dehydrogenation unit and a polypropylene production unit, Petrofac said.

Petrofac has struggled with cost overruns at its engineering and construction division, its largest segment, amid contractual and commercial issues and reported a bigger full-year operating loss last month.

The contract from state-owned Sonatrach is part of the opportunities Petrofac had described as being at preferred bidder stage in its December trading update, the group said.

Jefferies said Petrofac has announced new engineering and construction (E&C) work worth about $2 billion so far this year, the highest level of such awards since 2019.

"New E&C awards are crucial, not only for backlog growth but for cash advances which may be associated with them and which form part of the cashflow/debt maturity conundrum new CEO Tareq Kawash is charged with solving," Jefferies said in a note.

Kawash, a former senior executive at energy firm McDermott, took the helm last month after CEO Sami Iskander stepped down at the end of March.

Shares of Petrofac were up 9% at 72.7 pence in early trade.

