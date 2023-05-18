News & Insights

Oil
PFC

Petrofac-led joint venture receives conditional $1.5 bln contract in Algeria

May 18, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Thursday a joint venture with China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corp has received a conditional $1.5 billion award from a subsidiary of Algerian state-owned oil and gas firm Sonatrach.

Petrofac said its share in the contract, a downstream project that will form part of the Arzew Industrial Zone in the west of Algiers, is over $1 billion.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.