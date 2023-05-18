Petrofac-led joint venture receives conditional $1.5 bln contract in Algeria

May 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Thursday a joint venture with China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corp has received a conditional $1.5 billion award from a subsidiary of Algerian state-owned oil and gas firm Sonatrach.

Petrofac said its share in the contract, a downstream project that will form part of the Arzew Industrial Zone in the west of Algiers, is over $1 billion.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

