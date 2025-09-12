Petrofac Issues Restructuring Update; Agrees In Principle With SAMSUNG E&A, Saipem

(RTTNews) - Petrofac has reached an agreement in principle with SAMSUNG E&A and Saipem regarding their claims relating to the Thai Oil project. The commercial terms are supported by the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders, subject to the agreement of longform documents. The agreement will enable the restructuring to proceed with the consent of these parties. The restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of November 2025.

Petrofac said it will share further details as soon as appropriate to do so, in line with its disclosure obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.