Petrofac Issues Business Update; Announces Extension Of Lock-Up Agreement

(RTTNews) - Petrofac stated that its first half Business Performance revenue and EBIT are expected to be significantly ahead of the prior year despite financial constraints impacting project costs and schedules. The Group said all business units continued to execute contracts during the six months ending 30 June 2025 despite the financial constraints. Group backlog was $6.7 billion at 30 June, broadly in line with the 2024 year-end.

As an update on its Restructuring Plan, Petrofac announced the extension of the original Lock-Up Agreement. The Group's bondholders, investors and those creditors party to the Lock-Up Agreement have reinforced their support for the Group by committing to an extension until 30 November 2025. On Friday, Petrofac will apply to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal on 1 July.

