Petrofac, Hitachi Energy Sign EUR 13 Bln Worth Framework Deal; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Shares of Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) surged around 72 percent in London trading after the oilfield services provider announced a 13 billion euros framework agreement, the largest in its history, together with Hitachi Energy Ltd., affiliated to Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK).

Petrofac along with Hitachi Energy secured landmark offshore wind framework worth approximately 13 billion euros from TenneT, the Dutch-German Transmission System Operator. The deal is aimed to accelerate the integration of bulk renewables into European power grids.

The Framework Agreement is to supply multiple offshore platforms and onshore converter stations.

The deal covers six projects, and each project will be executed under a standalone contract valued at over 2 billion euros, split approximately equally between Petrofac's and Hitachi Energy's scopes. The first of these contracts has been awarded alongside the Framework.

Petrofac and Hitachi Energy signed the multi-year Framework Agreement as part of TenneT's 2 gigawatt or 2GW high voltage direct current or HVDC offshore wind programme.

The agreement includes an initial commitment to deploy six renewable integration systems, five of which will connect offshore wind farms to the Dutch grid and the sixth to the German grid.

Each of these connection systems has a capacity of 2GW and a voltage level of 525 kilovolt - a world-first for offshore wind.

In the deal, Petrofac will undertake the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation or EPCI of the offshore platforms and elements of the onshore converter stations. Hitachi Energy will supply its HVDC Light converter stations, which convert AC to DC power offshore and DC to AC onshore.

In London, Petrofac shares were trading at 84.14 pence, up 71.51 percent.

