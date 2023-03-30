PFC

Petrofac, Hitachi Energy receive $14 bln agreement from TenneT

March 30, 2023

March 30 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Thursday it had been awarded a 13 billion euro ($14.09 billion) framework agreement with Hitachi Energy by Dutch-German electricity grid operator TenneT to supply offshore platforms and onshore converter stations.

The multi-year agreement is part of TenneT's 2 gigawatt1 (2GW) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore wind programme in the North Sea.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

