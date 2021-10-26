Petrofac H1 Net Loss Widens, Backs Outlook; Plans $275 Mln Equity Raising; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) were plunging around 20 percent in the early morning trading in London after the company reported Tuesday wider net loss in its first six months of fiscal 2021 with weak revenues. Further, the company maintained full- year net profit margin guidance.

Separately, Petrofac announced a proposed equity raising of $275 million. The net proceeds of the equity raise, together with other components of the Group's refinancing plan, will be used to reduce indebtedness and to pay the penalty imposed by the Crown Court in relation to the SFO investigation.

For the period, net loss was $86 million, largely reflecting the Court penalty, compared to last year's loss of $78 million.

Business performance net profit was $39 million, compared to $21 million a year ago.

Business performance EBITDA declined to $82 million from $129 million last year.

Revenue was $1.60 billion, down from $2.10 billion a year earlier.

The company's backlog decreased 24 percent to $3.8 billion as of June 30, 2021.

The company's medium term ambition is to deliver $4-5 billion revenue, with over 20 percent from New Energies, and sector-leading Group EBIT margins of 6-8 percent.

The company also said it is on track to deliver $250 million of cost savings in 2021.

In London, Petrofac shares were trading at 127.10 pence, down 19.6 percent.

