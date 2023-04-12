PFC

Petrofac forecasts wider loss for 2022 after portfolio review

April 12, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said on Wednesday it expects to report a wider operating loss of about $150 million to $170 million for 2022, after a review of its portfolio of contracts and contractual and commercial issues revealed increased costs.

The oilfield services provider said its forecast includes an operating loss of about $240 million to $260 million in the engineering and construction division, its largest unit.

