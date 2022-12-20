Petrofac flags annual operating loss on higher engineering costs

Adds details

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd PFC.L on Tuesday forecast an annual operating loss of about $100 million due to challenges in recovering costs in its engineering and construction (E&C) division.

The group expects E&C, its largest division, to record an annual operating loss of about $190 million as the division's performance was dented by higher costs due to contracts that were extended during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Revenue from the E&C division had slumped 40% in the first half. The division had posted an operating loss of $14 million in 2021.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.