Petroecuador to seek private partners for oil and gas projects

QUITO, April 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador's national oil company Petroecuador will welcome private partners to bid on repairs to closed wells as well as maximizing associated natural gas at fields in the country's Amazon rainforest, the state-run company announced on Friday.

Investment for both oil and gas projects will likely total $180 million, Petroecuador said in a statement, adding that the well repairs will allow the company to boost oil output by some 15,000 barrels per day (bpd) after eight months.

Ecuador is one of Latin America's smaller oil producers, pumping fewer barrels than regional heavyweights Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

The initial goal for Petroecuador's repairs will target 100 wells in producing fields located near infrastructure and that have already been granted environmental authorizations, but the company wants to eventually bring back online around 1,000 shut wells to grow production.

The statement noted that Petroecuador will offer up service contracts that will pay would-be contractors via a fixed formula indexed to U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) along with rates for gas and liquids transportation.

The company plans to transport associated gas production to its Shushufindi refinery.

Petroecuador head Italo Cedeño described the gas capture project as a first for the company and aimed at minimizing adverse environmental impacts from burning off excess gas, according to the statement.

The company will allow interested private firms to express interest in the auction through April 7, ahead of formal invites to bid, but it has not yet set a date for the auction.

Petroecuador has said it aims to increase production by around 100,000 bpd this year, up from current oil equivalent output of more than 385,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Alejandra Valencia; Writing by David Alire Garcia; editing by Diane Craft)

