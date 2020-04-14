Petroecuador to reschedule 10 crude cargoes under force majeure clause

Recasts to lead on rescheduling of crude cargoes

April 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company, Petroecuador, plans to reschedule 10 shipments of crude planned for the second half of April after declaring force majeure on exports due to a pipeline burst last week, Chief Executive Pablo Flores said on Tuesday.

Flores told reporters that repairs to the SOTE pipeline, the Andean country's main crude transport unit, were 20% completed and that he was optimistic they would be finished before the April 30 date previously estimated. That would allow exports to resume in early May, he said.

The SOTE pipeline and the privately operated Heavy Crude Pipeline (OCP) burst last week due to a landslide in the Amazon region, paralyzing oil transport and prompting the country's oil output to fall to less than half from its normal level of 530,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The OCP pipeline is expected to resume service on May 4.

He said the company will send its final shipment of its flagship Oriented grade crude during the April 14-16 loading window, and had already sent its final two shipments of Napo grade crude during the April 9-11 window. In total, six Oriente shipments and four Napo shipments will be postponed, the executive said.

The company had been using some 2.5 million barrels of crude it had in storage at the Balao terminal to fulfill planned exports.

Flores said he had discussed the moves with China's PetroChina601857.SS, one of Petroecuador's main customers, which said it would respect the force majeure clause and was willing to resume agreed-upon shipments in May.

Separately, Flores said the company was working on repairs to the fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at the 110,000 bpd Esmeraldas refinery, which has been out of service since last week due to a power outage.

He said the company would be able to partly restart the unit within two weeks, operating at just 65% of capacity, but that it would take up to two months to restore its full capacity.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Editing by Franklin Paul and Steve Orlofsky)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +58 424 133 7696; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.