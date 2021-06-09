US Markets

Petroecuador to halt SOTE pipeline to connect line with bypass

Alexandra Valencia Reuters
QUITO, June 9 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-owned oil company Petroecuador said on Wednesday it would halt its SOTE crude pipeline on June 10 to connect the pipeline with a recently completed bypass, but that it would restart the pipeline approximately 22 hours later.

