Petroecuador suspends pumping on SOTE pipeline amid erosion

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-owned oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had suspended pumping on its SOTE pipeline as a preventative measure due to land erosion, which has repeatedly affected pipelines in the country's Amazon region.

The suspension is the latest in a series of stoppages caused by erosion along rivers in the Amazon province of Napo, which has also affected the privately-owned OCP pipeline, water collection for the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project and a major highway which connects the region to capital Quito.

The OCP pipeline suspended pumping on Wednesday but said its exports will not be affected.

"From 10:30 (a.m.) ... The SOTE and Shushufindi-Quito polyduct suspended the pumping of crude and fuel derivatives respectively, and have begun the drainage of hydrocarbons as a preventative measure," Petroecuador said in a statement.

"The measure is meant to protect the integrity of the tubing which transports hydrocarbons from the Amazon," it said, adding that the suspension will not affect exports.

Petroecuador has already constructed six detours for the SOTE, which can transport up to 360,000 barrels per day, and is working on a seventh.

Both Ecuador's pipelines suffered ruptured tubing in April 2020 because of a sinkhole in the same area, causing the country to declare force majeure over its exports and lower its production levels.

A nearby road connecting the region with the capital Quito remains closed because of cracks caused by the erosion.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Paul Simao)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.