Petroecuador says will earn $1.1 bln from medium-term contracts

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, April 20 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador said it has awarded two medium-term contracts to sell some 11.88 million barrels of its Oriente and Napo crudes without intermediaries, obtaining additional earnings via a premium.

The Andean country is seeking to soothe fiscal woes by revaluing some of its crude sales to refineries amid high international prices for fuel.

"With this sale we expect to receive some $1.1 billion in income, plus $9 million just from the premium," Petroecuador head Italo Cedeno said in a statement late Tuesday. "The country needs resources from the oil industry to invest in areas like education, health and security."

Marathon Petroleum Supply LLC, a U.S.-based refinery, won a contract for 7.92 million barrels of Oriente, Petroecuador said. The oil will be delivered in 22 shipments of 360,000 barrels each over 11 months.

"Marathon Petroleum Supply LLC., offered a premium of $0.75 per barrel," the statement said.

Petroperu won a contract for 3.96 million barrels of Napo heavy crude in a separate tender, Petroecuador said, after offering a premium of $0.72 per barrel.

It will also be delivered in shipments of 360,000 barrels over 11 months.

The premium is the first ever for Napo and "reduces the existing gap between the value of Ecuador's two crude," the statement said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Mark Porter)

