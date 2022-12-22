Petroecuador restarts wells as another power outage hits output

QUITO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador on Thursday reported another power failure knocking offline a few dozen oil wells at its Amazon region fields, but said it had managed to reactivate most of the affected wells within a few hours.

The new incident, which affected 79 onshore wells in the Cuyabeno field in the northern border province of Sucumbios, follows a series of power outages in recent months that have forced the oil company to temporarily halt hundreds of wells.

Ecuador is one of Latin America's smaller oil producers, behind regional leaders Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Following the latest power outage in Ecuador, 57 wells have been brought back online, Petroecuador said in a statement.

In a statement, the firm estimated some 3,000 barrels in lost output from the latest electrical failure, adding it expected to restart production at the remaining 22 wells over the next few hours.

Petroecuador pumped around 380,000 barrels on Wednesday, according to official data.

Earlier this month, an incident on a power line in the Amazon sparked a brief outage, halting operations at 728 wells in Petroecuador's most productive blocks. A similar incident also hit its ITT block in November.

The company has said it is working on short- and medium-term plans to mitigate the risks of power failures cutting into oil output.

President Guillermo Lasso's bid to boost crude output has also faced setbacks from road blockades by indigenous communities, protests over fuel prices and legal reforms.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Sarah Morland; editing by Diane Craft)

