Petroecuador preventatively suspends SOTE pipeline after bridge collapse

QUITO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state oil company Petroecuador said on Wednesday it has suspended pumping on its SOTE crude pipeline and its Shushufindi polyduct as a preventative measure after a nearby bridge in Napo province collapsed.

"A Petroecuador multidisciplinary team is working on a physical evaluation of both transport infrastructures with a view to taking necessary corrective action in the short term," Petroecuador said in a statement, adding the suspension would head off any potential environmental damage.

The bridge on the Marker River in the country's Amazon is next to Petroecuador's facilities, the statement added.

The 497-kilometer (310-mile) SOTE has the capacity to transport 360,000 barrels per day of crude through the Amazonia, Sierra and Costa regions of the country, supplying a marine terminal and refinery.

The company's other operations and provision of fuel are functioning normally, it added.

Both Ecuador's private and public pipelines are regularly halted because of tubing damage from rocks and landslides.

