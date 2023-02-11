Petroecuador names new interim general manager, day after former chief resigned

Details on Soledispa

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean state-run oil company Petroecuador named Maria Elisa Soledispa as its interim general manager on Saturday, according to a government statement, making her the first women to lead the company in its history.

It comes the day after the former chief, Hugo Aguiar, resigned after his home was searched by the attorney general's office in a corruption probe.

Soledispa, who most recently served as Petroecuador's marketing manager, was named in an extraordinary session, and will be subject to checks, the statement said.

It added that in due course, three individuals will be presented as candidates to take over on a longer term basis.

The country's Energy Minister Fernando Santos told Reuters by phone on Friday that the plan was to "name an interim (chief) so we can calmly look at the profile for a definitive replacement.

According to a ministry handout, Soledispa is an engineer and has 12 years of experience in the oil sector.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

