Petroecuador lifts force majeure over Oriente crude, Napo exports to be rescheduled -document

Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SANTIAGO ARCOS

QUITO, July 7 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run Petroecuador has informed its customers that it had lifted the force majeure declaration it had enforced over exports of its flagship crude, Oriente, following the end of anti-government protests last week.

Petroecuador also said in a notification this week that operations linked to its Napo crude production were also affected by protests, forcing the company to reschedule some cargoes originally planned to be exported in July.

